Ian Veneracion to focus on his singing career this year

MANILA -- Actor Ian Veneracion plans to focus on his singing career this year as he was officially introduced on Monday as the latest artist of Ogie Alcasid's talent management company A Team.

In a media conference, Veneracion said he is looking forward to doing more music and concert tours.



"It just so happened that now, music talaga 'yung passion ko. And also ang sarap-sarap na bumibiyahe sa ibang bansa. Gusto ko sana kami ni Tito Ogie, kaming Kilabotitos, gusto ko sana bisitahin 'yung mga kababayan natin sa Middle East, sa Europe. At saka tayong mga Filipino madali tayong mga homesick. So balak namin na pumunta roon to enjoy with our kababayans," Veneracion said, referring to his concert "Kilabotitos" with Alcasid last year.

When it comes to his acting career, Veneracion said he continues to pick projects himself.

“Pagdating naman sa acting career ko, ako naman namimili ng projects na gusto ko gawin. Ako rin magde-decided nun. A Team is just there talaga for the support and I really appreciate it,” he explained.

Just recently, Veneracion released his single "Ninuno" with the help of A Team.

He is also set to star in a new action series for Netflix.

