Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion's 'KilaboTitos' concert to have repeat

MANILA - Singer-composer Ogie Alcasid and actor Ian Veneracion are set to restage their digital concert next month.

The repeat of "Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos" will be held on May 1, still via KTX.

The two shared the good news on social media as they uploaded the concert's poster.

"Salamat naman at maraming nag-enjoy! Isa pa uli, with unpublished performances from home," Veneracion wrote.

"Yan na po ang magandang sopresa ng mga Kilabotitos!!!! Let us get the tickets!!!" Alcasid wrote.

Alcasid and Veneracion first staged "Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos" on March 26 after almost a year of waiting.

The project was first announced on January 2020, which was originally a two-night concert at the New Frontier Theater. However, it had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

