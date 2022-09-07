Michael de Mesa clarifies Cherie Gil’s final resting place

MANILA – Veteran actor Michael de Mesa set the record straight on where her sister Cherie Gil was laid to rest.

De Mesa took to Instagram to clarify a report saying Gil was buried in Bukidnon after actor Markus Paterson visited it recently to pay his respects to the late actress.

According to De Mesa, he felt the need to correct the “misinformation.”

“Cherie was cremated in New York. Most of her remains are with our other sister, Elaine, in California. Part of her is with my parents who are also in California and some are here with my wife and I,” he said in a statement.

While Bukidnon was Gil’s favorite place, De Mesa said it was not where she was buried.

However, acknowledged that some of her ashes were scattered in the province. There was also a memorial there to remember the iconic celebrity, which De Mesa assumed was the basis of the report.

The actor also added that some of Gil’s ashes are with her children.

Gil, known as local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida,” passed away last month. She was 59.



Dubbed the quintessential “kontrabida” in local TV and film, Gil is best remembered for her villainess roles, including the iconic Lavinia in the 1985 film “Bituing Walang Ningning,” and the snake-haired Valentine, daughter of Valentina, in the 1994 iteration of “Darna.”

RELATED VIDEO: