Eigenmann clan gathers after Cherie Gil’s passing

The Eigenmann clan gathers to remember the late actress Cherie Gil. Instagram: @mdemesa24

MANILA — The family members of Cherie Gil, including the celebrity Eigenmanns, gathered Thursday to remember the late screen veteran nearly a month after her passing.

Photos of the reunion were shared Friday by actor Michael de Mesa, Gil’s brother and the last living sibling of their generation. Their other brother, actor Mark Gil, passed away in 2014.

“I know you were with us — smiling, crying, and laughing at the beautiful memories we shared of you with each other," de Mesa wrote.

“We miss you so much! But in our grief, we smile knowing that you are hugging Ralph again,” he added, referring to Mark Gil’s real name. “We love you, Cherie!”

A family photo shows the entire clan posing with a portrait of Cherie, as well as the urn containing her ashes.

Cherie’s immediate family were complete: her children Bianca and Raphael with her former husband Rony Rogoff, who also attended; as well as her eldest son Jay, from her past relationship with actor Leo Martinez.

Eigenmanns who also pursued showbiz include actors Ryan, Geoff, Andi, Gabby, and Max — Cherie’s nieces and nephews.

