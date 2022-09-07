Markus Paterson: 'I will never lay hands on a woman'

MANILA -- Actor Markus Paterson insists that he will never hurt a woman.

saw some tweets circulating.

FACT: I have NEVER, and WILL never lay my hands on a woman. My parents raised me right. I’ll address the rest on the podcast. — Markus (@markusrpaterson) September 5, 2022

Paterson made the statement amid persistent speculations about his relationship with actress Janella Salvador.

Over the weekend, Salvador appeared to have addressed the separation rumors after she described herself as a single mom.

"Being a single mom. Talagang inilalaban ko 'yon. At the end of the day alam ko namang kaya ko siya,," Salvador told Berndette Sambrano in her vlog.

Meanwhile, in the video podcast “Boys After Dark” of Rise Artists Studio uploaded on September 3, Paterson said he learned that it is best not to be involved with someone who is also from the entertainment industry.

“Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, never to date someone in the industry, bro,” he said. “Huwag niyo i-cut iyan, seryoso ako diyan.”

Speculations about Paterson and Salvador’s split first surfaced after the alleged no-show of the actress in Paterson’s birthday celebration in June.

But the actress said at the time that she and Paterson, the father of her son Jude, are "okay."

In a previous interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Paterson did not disclose if he and Salvador are still together but stressed that what's important is that they are both happy and will always be there for each other.

