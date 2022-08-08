Markus Paterson opens up about status with Janella Salvador

MANILA -- Actor Markus Paterson opened up about the real status of his relationship with actress Janella Salvador.

Speculations about their split first surfaced after the alleged no-show of Salvador in Paterson’s birthday celebration in June, although Salvador said at the time that she and Paterson, the father of her son Jude, are "okay."

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Paterson again did not disclose if he and Salvador are still together but stressed that what's important is that they are both happy and will always be there for each other.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ang importante lang sa aming dalawa na she's happy, I am happy, our hearts are both happy. That's important you know. We will always be there for each other no matter what," said Paterson.

In the video, Paterson also said his heart is "happy and peaceful."

"And life is good. So I am excited for this month. I am excited to start working again... This year so fas has been a roller coaster ride but who doesn't love roller coaster? Masaya naman 'yon," Paterson added.

In an interview last June, Paterson described his relationship with Salvador as "very good."

“We’re both very good. We have a very good relationship with each other. So let’s just leave it like that for now,” Paterson said at that time.

In a previous interview, Salvador appealed to her fans to respect her privacy amid rumors of her breakup with Paterson.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC