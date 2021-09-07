MANILA – The former boyfriend of reigning Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo is trying his luck to become one of the new housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

For his audition entry, Neil Salvacion uploaded on Kumu his one-minute video introducing himself and saying why he should be chosen as a housemate.

“Ako po ay isang COVID nurse na dapat ay mag-a-abroad pero mas piniling manilbihan dito sa bansa bilang isang frontliner. Sa araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos, ang buhay ko po ay hospital-bahay. Minsan, masisilayan mo ang huling hininga ng mga pasyente. Ito at iba’t ibang hugot sa buhay ang aking maiaambag sa PBB Kumunity -- kung paano ang buhay ng isang frontliner,” he said.

“Dumating ang panahon na bawal kang lumapit sa mga mahal mo sa buhay dahil hindi mo alam kung positive or negative ka, kailangan mo mag-isolate,” he added.

While it’s lonely to be away from loved ones for months because he needs to self-isolate, Salvacion said being left behind by the person you love is so much sadder.

“Nakakalungkot man mag-isolate ng ilang buwan, mas nakakalungkot pala maiwan ka ng taong minamahal mo dahil sa pangarap nitong korona. Coronavirus o korona sa patimpalak ay ilan lamang sa mga hamon sa aking buhay. It’s about time for me to share my story, how I conquered them, and how will I inspire other people,” he said.

He ended his audition piece by saying he’s more than ready to face new challenges inside the "PBB" house.

“Bagong bahay, bagong buhay, bagong mga hamon sa buhay. Muli, ako po si Neil Salvacion, 27, ang frontline-nurse ng Iloilo City.”

Salvacion was in a six-year relationship with Mateo. He confirmed their breakup in June this year.