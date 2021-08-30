10th season of 'PBB' to feature celebrity, adult, teen editions

MANILA -- The ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) is confirmed to return for its 10th season amid the pandemic to once again give joy and inspiration to its avid viewers and followers.

Dubbed the “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10,” it will feature three editions beginning with the celebrity edition, followed by the adults, and lastly the teens.

While it has yet to be revealed who are the celebrities who will be part of the show, the "PBB" team already announced the process for those who want to become housemates in the other two editions.

For the adults aged 20 to 40, auditions will run from September 1 to 30, while for the teens aged 15 to 19, auditions will be from December 1 to 31.

All they have to do is download the Kumu app, create an account and upload a one-minute clip introduce themselves and saying why they should be chosen as a housemate. They also have to use hashtag #PBBKumuAdults.

Speaking in a virtual press conference on Monday, ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi said it’s difficult to mount any show during trying times but the opportunity of doing another season of "PBB" was more than welcome for their group.

“And, of course, sa sambayanan din naman, excited to have another season of 'PBB.' We knew the Connect wouldn’t be the last season. We didn’t know when exactly will be the next season. But a blessing ay kumatok na kung puwede ay magkaroon ulit ng isa pang season in partnership with Kumu so we grabbed it,” he said.

Dyogi said the first people who knew about the upcoming season were returning "PBB" hosts Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez and Robi Domingo.

“Siyempre very grateful and very excited. Alam mo 'yung excitement mo, nandito pa [sa leeg] kasi hanggang hindi nagla-launch, hanggang walang press con, hanggang walang announcement, parang hino-hold mo pa 'yung full blast na kilig,” shared Gonzaga.

“But, of course, doing 'PBB' is like a part of our lives already nina Bianca and nila Robi. This is our second home. It’s always a big blessing when we are given the opportunity to do another season para sa ating mga Kapamilya,” she added.

Gonzalez agreed, adding that it’s also so refreshing to see how many people are excited to be part of the show.

“Aside from 'yung saya namin as a 'PBB' family for the gratefulness to be together again, kita mo 'yung saya ng tao, nagre-reply na ‘Ako na ang susunod na housemate ni Kuya.’ Merong mga fans na sobrang excited na sumaya or ma-inspire. In the middle of everything na pinagdadaanan natin, grabe 'yung joy, 'yung inspiration and hope na nabigay nung last season sa napakaraming manonood. 'Yun 'yung isa pa talagang effect na tuwang tuwa kaming lahat,” she said.

Domingo, for his part, recalled how they were just teasing Dyogi for a season 10 right after the finale of the ninth season.

“Binubuyo kasi namin si Lolo (Dyogi) dati right after PBB Connect Big Night, sinasabi na namin Season 10. And just like the theme na 'yung pangarap, puwedeng magkatotoo, saktong sakto a few months after the big night, ito na, we are going to have auditions for the 10th season of 'PBB,'” he said.

According to Dyogi, one reason behind the show’s longevity is the new experience it gives it viewers every time.

“Every season is a new experience sa ating mga viewers. We try to refresh it every season. Iba 'yung dynamics. I suppose it’s also because of the mix of housemates that we bring into the house, it gives a different feel. Kaya critical sa amin lagi 'yung casting. Casting is a very important element of the show. If you fail in casting, whatever we do, it will not work. It’s a good casting that’s the main ingredient for this kind of program,” he said.

Another thing, Dyogi said, is how "PBB" has become more than just an entertainment program.

“Meron din namang mga aral na natututunan ang ating mga manonood. Natutuwa nga kami na generations of generations of viewers, 'yung dating mga bata pa, sila na ngayon yung nag-a-audition for adults,” he said.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce when exactly the 10th season of PBB will begin.