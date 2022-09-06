MANILA – Amy Perez displayed “grace under fire” while on air on TeleRadyo after a fire broke out inside the ABS-CBN compound along Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, Quezon City Tuesday morning.



While delivering spiels on “Sakto,” the fire alarm suddenly went off signaling employees inside the ABS-CBN Main Building to evacuate.

Instead, Perez calmly tried to get through a news item before she and her co-hosts evacuated.

"Binabasa ko pa 'yung news item na nagcro-crochet na malaki sa Baguio tapos tumunog ung alarm. Akala ko part ng item pero palakas ng palakas na,” she said.

“Then nakita ko na si Ramyr tumatakbo na ng mabilis. Sinabi na may sunog at kailangan na lumabas,” she added.

It was at this point when Perez said on air that their show has to go on a break.

“Sinabi ko nalang sa ere magbabalik ang 'Sakto' pero siyempre hindi na kami bumalik."

Meanwhile, Perez’s co-host Jeff Canoy assured viewers that they are all safe after what happened.

“Sorry guys, we had to cut our morning news show earlier. Had to evacuate after smoke alarms went off at the ABS-CBN main building. Thanks for the kind messages. We’re all okay. And heading back to work,” he wrote on Instagram.

Aside from TeleRadyo, ANC also had to temporarily stop broadcasting its program due to the blaze.