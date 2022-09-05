Fire breaks out inside ABS-CBN Compound

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — A fire broke out inside the ABS-CBN Compound along Sgt. Esguerra Avenue, Quezon City Tuesday morning.

Employees inside the ABS-CBN Main Building started to evacuate after detecting smoke at the building's 3rd floor at around 7 a.m.

Leo Humangit

ABS-CBN "Sakto" co-host Jeff Canoy said they were still airing the program when the fire alarm went off inside the building.

ANC and TeleRadyo have temporarily stopped broadcasting its programs due to the blaze.

As of 8 a.m., employees are now allowed to return to the building but a fire official said power was cut out in the main building.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

This is a developing story.