Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Lady Morgana stressed the financial struggles of drag queens in the latest "Untucked" episode.

After the judges' critiques, Lady Morgana said she had a hard time impersonating Tony-winning actress Lea Salonga in the "Rusical" challenge.

"Kahit hindi ko kawangis, sabi ko sa sarili ko, babawiin ko na lang sa performance. Ang hirap din i-impersonate si Ms. Lea (Salonga) eh," she said.

Residing in Davao, Lady Morgana also mentioned her difficulty making her outfits due to a lack of budget. She narrated how drag queens need to be creative and improvise to still look good on the runway.

"Ukay lang ‘to; nilagyan ko na lang ng pearl dito, ako na lang nagdikit sa Davao," Lady Morgana said.

"Bili na lang ako nito eh walang budget eh. Sabi ko, OK lang ‘to, babawiin ko na lang sa performance."

Later on, Lady Morgana received a message from her mom: "Mag-ingat ka palagi riyan. Just do your best always and nandito lang kami to support you."

Lady Morgana realized she was the only queen left representing Mindanao and sucked up all the sadness to be ready for the lip-sync performance.

"Dami kong pagkukulang sa nanay ko pero salamat. Miss ko na ang kambal. Ilalaban ko ‘to tas ako lang pala ang Mindanao. Laban!" she said.

Her story touched the hearts of viewers and realized the importance of tipping the queens and giving them love and support for their craft.

Lady Morgana and Turing failed to impress the judges and fought in the lip-sync battle to Regine Velasquez's "Shine" and Turing went home in ninth place.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: