MANILA — Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez on Wednesday graced the "rusical" challenge of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1.

In the fourth episode of the show, the nine remaining queens were asked to impersonate OPM divas and perform a lip sync of folk songs to the tune of their iconic hits.

Here are the roles assigned to the queens:

Xilhouete: Pilita Corales

Brigiding: Jaya

Minty Fresh: Moira dela Torre

Precious Paula Nicole: Regine Velasquez

Marina Summers: Sarah Geronimo

Turing: Sharon Cuneta

Lady Morgana: Lea Salonga

Viñas Deluxe: Zsa Zsa Padilla

Eva Le Queen: Jolina Magdangal

Velaquez was impressed by Precious Paula Nicole's performance of herself and ultimately won the challenge, while Marina Summers, Xilhouete, and Viñas Deluxe received praises.

"Alam mo 'yung natatawa ako sa sarili ko kasi 'pag may nagre-Regine nako-confuse na ako kasi alam mo 'yung parang nasa peripheral vision mo 'yung mukha mo," Velasquez said.

"I love the Regine, all the nuances, again the lip sync is perfect. Ikaw talaga si Regine hindi mo na pinansin na nandito pala ako. I love it," she added.

A long-time impersonator of the star, Precious Paula Nicole said: "Ate, sobrang pasasalamat ko po sa inyo talaga kasi hindi niyo pinagdadamot sa amin 'yung mga songs ninyo. I'm really, really thankful po from the bottom of my precious heart."

"I love you so much and maraming-maraming salamat sa tulong. Hindi niyo po alam gaano niyo kami napapasaya lahat."

Lady Morgana and Turing failed to impress the judges and fought in the lip sync battle to Velasquez's "Shine" and the latter went home in ninth place.

Fans went wild on social media after Turing's elimination but the drag queen comforted them stressing that this is not the last from her.

"Mga bading. SALAMAT ah. Wag po kayong mag-alala, Tuloy lang ang Byahe. Bumaba lang ako sa Jeep ng DragRace pero Tuloy pa rin tayo sa Paglalakbay. Mahal ko kayo. My heart and soul is full of love. Please stop with the hate ah? ayaw ni Mama Leni nyan. O sya! BOOM TURING!" Turing said in a tweet.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

