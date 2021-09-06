‘90s fashion icon Jolina Magdangal — and Tropical Depression Jolina, as monitored by PAGASA Monday noon. ABS-CBN.com / PAGASA

MANILA — If it were up to pop culture icon Jolina Magdangal, weather disturbances that share her name wouldn’t dump torrential rains or bring strong winds to her countrymen.

“Kung ako ang masusunod, gusto ko umulan ng butterflies. Stay safe everyone,” Magdangal wrote on Instagram, sharing an ABS-CBN News report about the low pressure area that developed into a tropical depression early Monday.

Locally named Jolina, the tropical cyclone is the country’s 10th this year, and is the first for the month of September.

“Sana mahinahon lang ‘yan tulad mo!” quipped Karla Estrada, Magdangal’s “Magandang Buhay” co-host, in a comment on the singer’s post.

Cantiveros, who also co-hosts the ABS-CBN talk show, pleaded Magdangal, in jest, to “be good to us.”

“Sana cute din ang ulan!” comedy superstar Vice Ganda remarked.

State weather bureau PAGASA has been using “Jolina” since 2001. It is part of the current set of 25 names for weather disturbances, arranged alphabetically. In total, PAGASA has four sets it uses alternately, such that the 2021 names will be used again in 2025, 2029, 2033, and so on.

If the Philippines experiences more than 25 tropical cyclones, a prepared auxiliary list will then be used. Each list has 10 extra names, also arranged alphabetically.

Over the years, PAGASA has decommissioned and replaced the names of the deadliest or most destructive typhoons.

The names were the result of a 1999 contest held by PAGASA, “Name A Bagyo,” which asked Filipinos to nominate how they would want to identify storms and typhoons.

The agency, however, has not given a definitive explanation as to why “Jolina” was included in the final list.

Magdangal is considered a pop culture icon, especially in the ‘90s, having influenced an entire generation’s fashion (hence, the popularity of butterfly hair clips), aside from being a ubiquitous movie, TV and music star.

