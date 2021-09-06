MANILA - Tropical depression Jolina slightly intensified as it moved west over the Philippine Sea on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 10th storm this year was last estimated 205 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar at 10 a.m., moving west at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds within 36 hours, was raised in the following areas:

- Sorsogon

- Northern Samar

- Samar

- Eastern Samar

- Dinagat Islands

- Siargao Islands

- Bucas Grande Islands

The storm is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Wednesday prior to its landfall over northern Luzon, PAGASA said. It will then weaken into a tropical depression as it moves over the region's rugged terrain, it added.

In the next 24 hours, Jolina is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, according to PAGASA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Northern Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, and the rest of Eastern Visayas, it it said.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards, it added.

The storm may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 meters) over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA warned.

Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday morning.