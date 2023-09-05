MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino will be the special guest of balladeer Erik Santos for his 20th anniversary concert this October.

Dubbed "MilEStone," the musical event will happen on October 6, 8 p.m., at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"The country's one and only Pop Rock Superstar, Yeng Constatino will be joining my 20th Anniversary concert!" Santos announced in a post.

Santos started his career in show business after winning the singing competition "Star in a Million" back in 2003.

He marked his 15th anniversary in 2018 also with a major concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Santos had just released his latest single "Kasunod."

