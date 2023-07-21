Erik Santos releases new single 'Kasunod'

MANILA -- OPM balladeer Erik Santos has released his latest single "Kasunod."

The almost four-minute track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video has been uploaded on Star Magic's official YouTube channel.

Composed by Miguel Mendoza, the track "Kasunod" was produced by Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo.

This is Santos' follow up to his single "Nauna Na Kita Mahalin," which was released in April.

On October 6, Santos will be celebrating his 20th showbiz anniversary with a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He is one of the mainstays of ABS-CBN's Sunday noontime variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

