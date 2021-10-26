MANILA -- Erik Santos has released his rendition of the worship song "Sigaw ng Puso."

The track about "deep sorrow and full submission to God's will" is a collaboration between Star Music and Wish FM. It is composed by Daniel Razon and arranged and produced by Adonis Tabanda.

Santos' version of "Sigaw Ng Puso" is now available on various music streaming platforms. The lyric video of the song has also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"This inspirational song composed by Kuya Daniel Razon is very timely. Napakasarap kantahin at pakinggan ng mga awitin na tulad nito, lalo na sa panahon na kung saan na tanging ang Panginoon lang ang ating kakapitan," Santos said.

"It gives so much hope and courage to all, and I feel so blessed to have been given the chance to record this beautiful masterpiece," he added.



Santos, who is also known as the King of OPM Theme Songs, is one of the mainstays of ABS-CBN's Sunday noontime variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."