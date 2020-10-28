Erik Santos to hold digital concert

MANILA -- Balladeer Erik Santos is set to hold a digital concert next month.

On Instagram, Santos uploaded the poster of his upcoming show, which will be produced by CS Concerts. His virtual concert titled "Singcerely Yours" is scheduled on November 21 at 8 p.m. To book tickets, visit KTX.PH.

In a recent interview on "Magandang Buhay," Santos said he's grateful to ABS-CBN for providing work to artists like him despite all the challenges.

"Sobra akong grateful sa ABS-CBN, sa Kapamilya, sa 'ASAP', sa TNT (Tawag ng Tanghalan). Kasi amidst the closure of the network ay nabibigyan pa rin nila kami ng pagkakataon na makapag-work at makapagbigay ng aliw sa kahit na anong paraan naming magagawa sa ating mga kababayan na nanonood pa rin sa atin," Santos said.

Aside from being part of "ASAP Natin 'To," Santos is set to return on "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

Santos started his career in show business after winning the singing competition "Star in a Million" back in 2003.

He marked his 15th anniversary in 2018 with a major concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC