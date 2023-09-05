Joshua Garcia, Emilienne Vigier spark dating rumors anew

MANILA – Keen followers of Joshua Garcia couldn't help but notice the latest social media post of French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier.

In a recent Instagram Story posted by Vigier on Monday, she and Garcia appeared at ease while capturing a selfie together.

Across their photo, the caption "Jtmmmm" was inscribed, leading some to speculate that it might possibly mean "je t'aime," which translates to "I love you" in French.

This is not the first instance that the two sparked dating rumors.

Last month, netizens observed Vigier and Garcia posting Instagram Stories that hint at them being together. The actor, however, has yet to go on record and clarify their relationship.

Before this, Garcia was rumored to be in a relationship with beauty vlogger Bella Racelis.

Garcia, however, reiterated at that time that he is single amid persistent rumors romantically linking him with Racelis, with whom he has been seen several times on various occasions.

Garcia’s last public relationship was with actress Julia Barretto.