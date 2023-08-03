Is Joshua Garcia in a new relationship?

MANILA – Joshua Garcia's supporters are speculating whether he is in a new relationship, following French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier's description of him as "my person" in one of her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Vigier posted multiple clips on her page showing someone preparing a meal for her.

Although the person's face remained hidden in the videos, Vigier conspicuously tagged Garcia in her posts.

Interestingly, Garcia himself shared one of Vigier's videos, appearing to affirm that he was indeed the person in the clip.

This is not the first instance of such sightings. Netizens have previously observed Vigier and Garcia posting Instagram Stories that hint at them being together. The actor, however, has yet to go on record and clarify if he’s already in love again.

Before this, Garcia was rumored to be in a relationship with beauty vlogger Bella Racelis.

Garcia, however, reiterated at that time that he is single amid persistent rumors romantically linking him with Racelis, with whom he has been seen several times on various occasions.

Just last February, Garcia publicly greeted Racelis on her birthday as he tagged her in an Instagram photo showing their hands together.

Garcia’s last public relationship was with actress Julia Barretto.