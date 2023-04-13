Photos from Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis' Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia on Thursday declined to discuss his relationship with rumored girlfriend Bella Racelis, only saying he believes they are "okay" after the beauty vlogger appeared to unfollow him on Instagram.

Garcia admitted that reports of Racelis unfollowing him on the social media has reached him. He, however, said they remain on good terms in response to speculation about their ties.

“I can’t comment on that. But I think we’re good. I think okay kami,” he said.

WATCH: @iamjoshuagarcia says no row with rumored girlfriend Bela Racelis after IG unfollow issue; reveals current status at Prime Video pictorial for “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” | @ABSCBNNews #JoshuaGarcia#BellaRacelis pic.twitter.com/oGXtJDv77b — Mario Dumaual (@mario_dumaual) April 13, 2023

Garcia, however, reiterated that he is single amid persistent rumors romantically linking him with Racelis, with whom he has been seen several times on various occasions.

Just last February, Garcia publicly greeted Racelis on her birthday as he tagged her in an Instagram photo showing their hands together.

Referring to different women friends being linked to him, Garcia said: "Yun nga e. Parang lahat na lang nali-link sakin. Parang bawal ako magkaroon ng kaibigan. Marami akong friends na babae na nasa same industry."

The actor explained that he has nonetheless learned how to distance himself from intrigues, citing his longevity in the entertainment scene.

“Nine years na rin ako sa industry. At first, naaapektuhan ako sa mga ganyan. Palagi akong nagbabasa ng tweets, ng mga comments. Pero ngayon, hindi na. Ngayon, focus sa goals,” he said.

