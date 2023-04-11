Did Bella Racelis unfollow Joshua Garcia on Instagram?

Screengrabs from Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis' Instagram accounts

MANILA – It seems all is not well between Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia and his rumored girlfriend, social media influencer Bella Racelis.

This, after hawk-eyed netizens noticed that Racelis has stopped following the actor, who is being linked to her since last year, on Instagram. Garcia, however, still follows Racelis.

Because of this, many netizens believe that the rumored couple are not in good terms.

Just last February, Garcia even greeted Racelis on her birthday as he tagged her in a post of a photo of their hands together.

Garcia and Racelis have been speculated to be in a relationship after fans noticed their exchange of emojis in some Instagram posts last year.

The actor further fanned the rumors when he released a photo of the YouTube vlogger in his other social media platform.

But Garcia shocked fans in October when he claimed that he is single. This, however, did not stop the rumors as they have been spotted on several occasions.

Both Garcia and Racelis have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

