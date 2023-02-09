Joshua Garcia greets Bella Racelis on her birthday

Joshua Garcia and Bella Racelis. File photos.

MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia greeted his rumored girlfriend Bella Racelis on her birthday.

In an Instagram story Thursday, Garcia tagged Racelis as he posted a photo of their hands together.

"Happy birthday, @thatsbellayt," the actor said in the caption with a celebratory emoji.

Garcia and Racelis have been rumored to be in a relationship after fans noticed their exchange of emojis in some Instagram posts.

Speculations about their status grew when the actor posted a photo of the YouTube star on social media. However, Garcia insisted last October that he is “single.”

Both Garcia and Racelis have yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: