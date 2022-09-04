Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — P-pop group SB19 on Sunday performed their new song "WYAT (Where You At)" on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

SB19 impressed their fans and the public with their live performance of the disco-pop song, based on the reactions it drew.

The hashtag #SB19WYATonASAP became a top trending topic on Twitter with more than 270,000 tweets.

It came ahead of their fourth live concert performance for this year, which will also be titled "WYAT". SB19 participated at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events, so far.

SB18's hit songs include “What?”, “Bazinga”, “MAPA”, “Ikako”, and “The One.”

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

