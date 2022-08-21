Tickets for SB19's 'WYAT' concert sold out

MANILA – Tickets for SB19’s concert at the Araneta Coliseum next month have been sold out.

This happened in less than 24 hours since the tickets were made available for purchase to the general public.

“Booyah! It’s confirmed… In less than 24 hours, WYAT Tour Manila tickets are officially sold out! A big SLMT for your love & support, A’TIN! We’re so excited to see you all there,” the Filipino supergroup said on Facebook on Sunday.

On Sept. 17, SB19 will conquer the stage of the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to kick off its “WYAT” (Where You At) concert series.

“WYAT” is also the name of SB19’s upcoming single, which will have a music video and performance video, according to a schedule checklist from the group.

A docu-series is also in the pipeline, aside from the kickoff concert and the tour.

“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.

