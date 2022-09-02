MANILA -- P-pop supergroup SB19 released on Friday its newest single, “WYAT (Where You At)."

The disco-pop song is now available on various streaming platforms, while its music video has been uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel.

SB19's Justin de Dios is the creative director of the almost five-minute retro-themed music video, while Stell Ajero is the choreographer.

The song was written by Pablo Nase, who also produced it with his brother Joshua Daniel Nase.

Fans and followers of SB19 once again showed support to their idols as SB19 WYAT RELEASE TODAY landed on the top trending topics on Twitter worldwide.

The song and music video were released weeks before the group's kick-off concert for their upcoming “WYAT” (Where You At) concert series.

The Manila concert will happen on September 17 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Aside from the concert tour, a docu-series is also in the pipeline.

“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.

