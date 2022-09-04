MANILA – Real life couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are going their separate ways in terms of their careers, according to a report quoting ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen.

In an interview with Inquirer, Gazmen said a lot of projects were pitched to Soberano and Gil, but for some reason “the timing was never right.”

“Of course, every time we do projects, we first consider the ‘gods’—I feel that KathNiel and LizQuen are already gods in ABS-CBN. We have presented several projects to Liza and Enrique, and they were very open. There were so many pitches but, for some reason, the timing was never right,” Gazmen said.

Gazmen said there was even a time when Soberano and Gil were about to shoot something but COVID-19 cases in the country surged anew.

“Liza and Enrique were still afraid to go out then. There were a lot of back-and-forth discussions, up until we were supposed to do another one. And then Liza made the decision to change career direction.”

Gazmen was talking about the time when Soberano decided to be managed by her contemporary James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Meanwhile, Gazmen said Gil is now “ready to do projects on his own.”

“We’re cooking something up for him. We still have offers for Liza, but a lot of things depend on what will happen to the projects she and James are working on at the moment. Hopefully, the timing will finally work out,” Gazmen said.

Gil has been on hiatus from showbiz for over two years. He was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Make It With You,” which was cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

