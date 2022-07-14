MANILA — Two years since his last acting project, Enrique Gil appears to be gearing up for his showbiz comeback, going by a photo of his meeting with ABS-CBN executives released on Thursday.

The photo was posted on Twitter by ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen, who wrote: “So excited! Look who’s back! #ItsAboutDamnTime”.

Aside from Gazmen, seen in the photo with Gil are several other ABS-CBN creatives and executives, including Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, who is also concurrently heads ABS-CBN’s TV production.

Gil’s mother, Bambi, is also included in the group photo.

Gil has been on hiatus from showbiz for over two years. He was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Make It With You,” which was cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

In the series, Gil co-starred with his long-time partner Liza Soberano, who also just recently returned to the limelight after having signed with a new management agency, Careless Music.

Gazmen, who succeeded acclaimed filmmaker Olivia Lamasan as ABS-CBN Films head in May, did not give details about Gil’s project with the group. Fans, however, speculated that the hashtag — #ItsAboutDamnTime — may be a hint of what to expect.