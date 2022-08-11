MANILA -- Filipina actress Liza Soberano is joining American actors Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in their upcoming movie “Lisa Frankenstein.”

Soberano shared a screengrab of a Deadline article about her first ever Hollywood film.



"Ecstatic to be part of this film 🧟‍♀️," Soberano wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

According to Deadline, Soberano, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest, and Henry Eikenberry will star alongside Newton and Sprouse in "Lisa Frankenstein," which is the directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Zelda Williams.

"Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage," Deadline said.

Early this week, speculations that Soberano will be joining the international film surfaced after the Filipina actress’ eagle-eyed supporters caught wind of an Instagram Story by JSLA Events’ Jessie Stafford where she reposted one of Newton’s posts on set before tagging Soberano, Transparent Arts and “Lisa Frankenstein” director Zelda Williams.

Soberano made headlines in May after it was revealed that she is now being managed by her contemporary James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

