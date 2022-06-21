Liza Soberano to return to US to take more workshops

Photo from Liza Soberano's Instagram.

MANILA — After signing with James Reid’s record label Careless Music in the Philippines, actress Liza Soberano will return to the United States to take more workshops to improve her craft.

Soberano told reporters Monday that she will be in the Philippines only for a short time and will fly back by the end of July or early August.

"I actually have plans of going back to the (United) States by the end of next month or early August because I’m gonna start pursuing an acting course before I do acting gigs there," she said in an interview.

The actress noted that Hollywood has a different style of acting.

"Before I take on a role, I wanna make sure that I’m fully equipped with the right set of tools to be able to portray my characters the best in America because I do accept the reality that acting here is a lot different than the acting style in America," Soberano said.

"I just wanna make sure that before I present myself to anyone over there, I kind of more or less have the type of acting chops that they need," she added.

Soberano made headlines in May when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”

RELATED VIDEO: