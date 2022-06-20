MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano on Monday signed with Careless Music, the record label led by actor-musician James Reid.

In a press conference, Soberano said she is looking forward to work with the record label known for taking care of “young talent.”

“The fact that they work with young creatives -- I’m currently 24 -- so it’s very exciting and encouraging to see a lot of people pursuing their dreams and passion at a very young age in a way that they wanna do it,” Soberano said.

Aside from Soberano, Yassi Pressman’s sister, Issa, was also introduced as a new artist of Careless Music.

Soberano made headlines in May when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”

RELATED VIDEO: