MANILA - Fans are speculating that Liza Soberano could be joining American actors Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in their upcoming movie “Lisa Frankenstein.”

This after the Filipina actress’ eagle-eyed supporters caught wind of an Instagram Story by JSLA Events’ Jessie Stafford where she reposted one of Newton’s posts on set before tagging Soberano, Transparent Arts and “Lisa Frankenstein” director Zelda Williams.

Soberano made headlines in May after it was revealed that she is now being managed by her contemporary James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

“Sending you and your team all the amazing energy to kill this film!!!” Stafford wrote across her post.

Although the Instagram Story has already expired, fans were able to take a screenshot of it that is now making the rounds online.

Congratulations Careless Artist’ @lizasoberano for landing a role in Focus Features’ Lisa Frankenstein!



Written and produced by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, produced by Mason Novick, starring Cole Sprouse and directed by Zelda Williams.https://t.co/h2GRo5m16v#LizaSoberano pic.twitter.com/JxN3ynY38t — James' REIDers (@REIDersOfficial) August 9, 2022

Another clue suggesting Soberano could be part of the movie is the fact that Williams and Newton themselves are now following her on Instagram.

Moreover, Soberano has liked Williams’ only Instagram post so far where she is promoting “Lisa Frankenstein.”

Soberano has yet to confirm if she is indeed going to be part of the Hollywood film.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

