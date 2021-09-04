‘Ang Probinsyano’ mourns death of production assistant

Screengrab from Dreamscape Entertainment Instagram account

ABS-CBN hit series “Ang Probinsyano” grieved the death of one of its production assistants, Lyan Leonardo Suiza, while the show was filming in Ilocos.

In a statement released by ABS-CBN, Suiza suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the Gabriela Silang General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Suiza tested negative for COVID-19.

The Kapamilya network extended its deepest sympathies to the Suiza family.

Read the full statement of ABS-CBN about Suiza's passing:

“Ang Probinsyano” recently marked its sixth anniversary, opening its new season with the debut of Julia Montes as the mysterious Mara.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.