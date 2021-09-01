MANILA -- The official poster for the sixth anniversary of ABS-CBN hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" has been released.

The poster, which you can check out below, was uploaded on social media by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Wednesday, September 1.

"Mga Ka-Probinsyano, sama sama tayong mag celebrate! Sunod sunod ang mga sorpresang hatid namin para sa inyo ngayong September sa pagdiriwang ng ika-6 na taon ng ating teleserye! Tutok lang gabi gabi sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano," the caption read.

Last week, the hit Kapamilya series, which stars Coco Martin as the iconic character Cardo Dalisay, opened its newest season with the debut of Julia Montes as the mysterious Mara.

The latest season of the series coincides with the drama's upcoming sixth anniversary this month.

“Ang Probinsyano” which aired its first episode in September 28, 2015, has enjoyed enduring popularity, from being the undisputed No. 1 TV show in the Philippines via the since-shuttered ABS-CBN Channel 2, to being a record-breaker in terms of live viewership on YouTube.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.