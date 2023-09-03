Veteran journalist Mike Enriquez laid to rest

Family and friends pay tribute to late veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez during a necrological service prior to his interment at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez was laid to rest on Sunday at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

A final mass for Enriquez was held at Christ The King Parish in Greenmeadows Quezon City attended by his extended family and friends.

On Tuesday, GMA News confirmed the passing of Enriquez during its flagship newscast “24 Oras.”

Back in December 2021, Enriquez went on a medical leave to undergo a procedure that would require prolonged isolation. He went back to work in March last year, where he opened up about the kidney transplant that he went through.

Enriquez joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and then became part of GMA Network in 1995, serving the Filipino audience for 54 years.

He then became one of the anchors of GMA's flagship newscast "24 Oras" and hosted the long-running public affairs program, "Imbestigador."

He also etched his name in radio broadcasting, anchoring DZBB's "Super Balita sa Umaga" and "Saksi sa Dobol B."