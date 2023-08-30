Fans pay tribute to Mike Enriquez

Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Fans pay tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 05:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Flowers are offered at the star of the late veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez at the Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City on August 30, 2023. Enriquez, who joined the world of broadcasting in 1969, died on Tuesday at the age of 71. GMA veteran anchor Mike Enriquez passes away Read More: Mike Enriquez Eastwood Walk of fame tribute /sports/08/31/23/gilas-to-take-on-south-sudan-in-classification-round/entertainment/08/31/23/martin-nievera-says-asap-milan-aims-to-make-filipinos-feel-at-home/overseas/08/31/23/military-coup-in-gabon-president-under-house-arrest/entertainment/08/31/23/comedy-island-hopes-audience-will-learn-to-save-humanity/sports/08/31/23/coach-wants-canada-to-emulate-standard-set-by-womens-team