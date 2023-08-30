Fans pay tribute to Mike Enriquez

MULTIMEDIA

Fans pay tribute to veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Flowers are offered at the star of the late veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez at the Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City on August 30, 2023. Enriquez, who joined the world of broadcasting in 1969, died on Tuesday at the age of 71.



