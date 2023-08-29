GMA veteran anchor Mike Enriquez passes away

Photo from Mike Enriquez's Facebook page

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) – GMA News anchor Mike Enriquez has passed away. He was 71.

This was confirmed during Tuesday's episode of GMA News' "24 Oras."

"It is with profound sadness that GMA Network announces the passing of our beloved Kapuso, Mr. Miguel 'Mike' C. Enriquez, who peacefully joined our creator on August 29, 2023," the GMA statement said as reported by Mel Tiangco.

"His dedication to the industry will serve as an inspiration to all. We pray for the eternal repose of our beloved Kapuso."

Back in December 2021, Enriquez went on a medical leave to undergo a procedure that would require prolonged isolation.

“He will undergo a medical procedure that will require hospital confinement and, afterwards, a minimum of three months isolation period as advised by his doctor,” Enriquez’s home network, GMA-7, said in a statement at the time.

“Mike said he looks forward to the healing he has been praying and preparing for. He also looks forward to resuming his duties specially for GMA’s Eleksyon 2022 coverage,” the statement added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros expressed her condolences, lauding Enriquez's legacy as member of the press.

"Hindi matatawaran ang mga kontribusyon ni Mike Enriquez sa industriya ng broadcasting at news media sa Pilipinas. He was a true trailblazer and an innovator who helped shape how Filipinos receive and perceive the daily news," she said in a statement.

"Sa kabila nito, mananatiling buhay ang kanyang legasiya, at ang kanyang mga kwento, biro at aral sa ating puso. Umaasa ako na darami pa ang mga broadcaster at media workers na susunod sa yapak ni sir Mike at maghahatid ng serbisyong totoo sa buong bansa.

"Gaya ng marami, mamimiss ko ang pagkawala ng boses ni Mike Enriquez sa ating mga radyo at telebisyon," Hontiveros said.

AKO BICOL Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co also praised Enriquez, saying his voice will "continue to resound in our memories."

"He served the country and the broadcast industry well, earning the respect of Filipinos and major awards along the way," he said.

HARDSHIPS

Enriquez went back to work in March last year, where he opened up about the kidney transplant that he went through.

"'Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap," he said, as quoted by GMA News. "Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid the rejection and infection. 'Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa 'ko, senior citizen, diabetic."

In November of the same year, several posts about the supposed passing of the veteran journalist went viral on social media. And it was Enriquez himself who called it "fake news," according to a report.

LEGACY

Enriquez joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and then became part of GMA Network in 1995, serving the Filipino audience for 54 years.

He then became one of the anchors of GMA's flagship newscast "24 Oras" and hosted the long-running public affairs program, "Imbestigador."

He also served as President of RGMA Network, Inc and GMA Network's Senior Vice President and Consultant for Radio Operations.

He also etched his name in radio broadcasting, anchoring DZBB's "Super Balita sa Umaga" and "Saksi sa Dobol B."