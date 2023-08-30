Photo from Karen Davila's Facebook page

MANILA – Even Kapamilya personalities are mourning the death of GMA veteran anchor Mike Enriquez as they paid tribute to the late broadcaster in their social media pages.

On Tuesday, GMA News confirmed the passing of Enriquez during its flagship newscast “24 Oras.”

Included in the long list of personalities who expressed their sympathies were ABS-CBN anchor Karen Davila, singers Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid, and actor Dingdong Dantes.

Davila took to Facebook to recall her fondest memories with Enriquez, whom she had the chance to work with before transferring to ABS-CBN.

“Mike was a good guy. Down to earth. Funny. Magaan katrabaho, napakasaya kasama. I’ve always kept close to my heart what he told me, ‘the challenge is staying humble as you go up the ladder,’” she remembered.

“Mike, I am forever grateful having known you. We will miss you.”

For “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstay Valenciano, Enriquez was not only an outstanding broadcaster but also his dear friend.

According to Valenciano, Enriquez helped him promote his shows back in the '80s and '90s when the journalist was still a DJ on FM radio.

“In the '80s and '90s he was a radio disk jockey (DJ) of a popular radio station 93.9 WKC. Baby Michael was his handle then and he always supported me to the max as he would help promote my shows. We had some real good talks on life as we bounced off our thoughts on our common health condition,” he reminisced.

“Your voice, style and personality; these and so much more will be missed Mike. Can’t help but smile imagining how Jesus may’ve affectionately welcomed you home gently saying ‘Sir Mike Enriquez…PASOK.’ Mula sa isang tunay na kapamilya sa isang tunay na kapuso …. love you bro,” he added.

Alcasid also described Enriquez as a “man for others” which was the spirit they took to heart from their La Salle Green Hills days.

“You were an amazing human being and so helpful in countless ways. During the beginning of my career when you were a DJ in KC and as the manager of the station who made sure that OPM will be in the airwaves. Until you became the star of the GMA news broadcast, you never ceased to ask if you could help in anyway,” Alcasid said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dantes stood united with the Kapuso community in mourning the loss of an industry stalwart.

The actor said that the veteran broadcaster’s loyalty and professionalism are unparalleled and will be forever remembered.

“A man of unyielding integrity, unwavering loyalty, and unparalleled professionalism, he leaves behind a void that cannot be filled. His legacy of 'serbisiyong totoo' will forever remind us of his dedication to truth. Through his body of work, his impact remains indelible,” Dantes said.

Back in December 2021, Enriquez went on a medical leave to undergo a procedure that would require prolonged isolation. He went back to work in March last year, where he opened up about the kidney transplant that he went through.

Enriquez joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and then became part of GMA Network in 1995, serving the Filipino audience for 54 years.

He then became one of the anchors of GMA's flagship newscast "24 Oras" and hosted the long-running public affairs program, "Imbestigador."

He also etched his name in radio broadcasting, anchoring DZBB's "Super Balita sa Umaga" and "Saksi sa Dobol B."

RELATED VIDEO

