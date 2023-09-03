Robi Domingo gives update about fiancee's health condition

MANILA – Robi Domingo gave his followers an update about the health condition of his fiancée, Maiqui Pineda.

Through an Instagram post on Saturday, Domingo shared a photo of the two of them at the hospital following Pineda’s check up.

“Robi D Luffy with the captain of the heart,” Domingo playfully said because Pineda looked like a pirate with a patch on her left eye.

“Maiqui recently had her eye check-up (because apparently the meds can affect her vision) but great to know that everything is okay,” Domingo added.

Pineda also reassured their followers that everything was okay and the patch was just for an eye test.

“Just did a baseline vision test. We were just having fun after,” she said.

Last week, Domingo said they would push through with their wedding as scheduled even after Pineda revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

"We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin nang konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na 'yung health niya. And then, siya 'yung nagsabi na 'Don't. Give me something to hope for,'" Domingo said.

"And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. 'Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'" Domingo added.

The television host reported that his soon-to-be-wife was getting better.

"Long way to go pero malayo doon sa image ko na nakikita ko sa kanya nasa hospital bed. Now she can walk properly," said Domingo.

Now that his fiancee is focused on her health, Domingo said he was inn charge of the work for their upcoming wedding.

In August, Domingo and Pineda celebrated their fifth year together.