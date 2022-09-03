Singer-songwriter Bea Lorenzo and ex-boyfriend Paolo Benjamin star in the music video of Ben&Ben’s 'The Ones We Once Loved.'

MANILA – There’s no other people best to act in the music video of Ben&Ben’s newest single than them – the exact subjects of the song lyrics.

Former lovers Paolo Benjamin and Bea Lorenzo starred as a couple enduring the harrowing process of a breakup in the music video of Ben&Ben’s “The Ones We Once Loved.”

Based on the former couple’s real-life story, the visuals took an intimate look at how healing starts with owning up to one’s mistakes, apologizing for the pain committed during the relationship, and taking steps to forgive yourself in order to completely move on.

“We recognize that it is quite rare to attain the kind of closure that Pao and Bea have, and much more so create a piece of art that gives respect and honor to the relationship that has passed,” Ben&Ben said in a statement.

“Everyone in the team really gave it their best to amplify that message to all who watch the MV: that closure, even if it is a painful process, is cathartic.”

The music video followed the journey of Lorenzo and her ex Benjamin as they navigated the ups and downs of a relationship, parted ways to restore the sense of self, and let go of any resentment and anger towards each other with newfound learnings in life and love.

Music video director Niq Ablao valued the message of the song, particularly the importance of “making amends with one’s self, and the person on the other end of the grieving process.”

Ablao has been a long-time collaborator of the band, having directed the MV of “Paninindigan Kita,” which starred Ben&Ben’s Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma, and “Upuan,” which featured Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Released last week, “The Ones We Once Loved” has already racked up more than 3 million streams on Spotify and YouTube combined, as of writing.

