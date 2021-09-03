‘It’s Showtime’ host Vice Ganda asks government officials to give justice to taxpayers’ money, and urges Filipinos to vote in the 2022 elections, in the live episode of the noontime program on Friday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda urged Filipinos to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming 2022 elections, as he lamented reports of corruption in government amid a global health crisis.

Vice Ganda aired his sentiments on the topic during the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of “It’s Showtime” on Friday, when a contestant, grade school teacher Melanie Roldan, shared that she intends to use a portion of her winnings to help her students secure gadgets, for their virtual classes.

“Sobrang makapuso, makatao itong si Nanay,” Vice Ganda said, before drawing comparisons with government officials and agencies tagged in questionable spending of funds.

“Samantalang ang ibang government officials, my God, magkano ang ipinapatong nila sa mga kontratang ipinambibili nila? Kuning-kuning, echos-echos, ibibigay kunyari sa eskuwela, pang medical equipment. Nakakaloka!”

Vice Ganda was pertaining to the Commission on Audit report flagging the Department of Health for “deficiencies” in its use of some P67.323 billion in COVID-19 response funds.

He also mentioned the purchase of sanitary napkins, referring to the state auditor’s report on the dubious spending of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. The agency was flagged for its procurement of hygiene kits, sanitary napkins, and thermal scanners amounting to P969,920.

“Iyong iba, ang laki na ng cut niyo, hindi pa kayo nakuntento talaga. Ang kakapal na ng mukha ng madami. Sana tablan naman ho kayo. Marami sa ating mga opisyales, maawa naman ho kayo, hirap na hirap na ‘yung mga tao,” he said.

“Sa ating mga officials, bigyan niyo po kami ng hustisya. Bigyan niyo po ng hustisya ‘yung mga ninakaw sa aming mga Pilipino na taxpayers, kasi pera natin ‘yun. Utang na loob, bigyan niyo kami ng hustisya. Ang lala ng nakawan. Nakakaloka,” Vice Ganda added.

The “Praybeyt Benjamin” star, who has been listed among Forbes Asia’s most influential celebrities on social media, then urged his followers and viewers of “It’s Showtime” to register to vote, and exercise their right to vote in 2022.

“Sa eleskyon talaga, please, huwag na tayo magpanakaw ulit,” he said. “Magparehistro na ‘yung mga hindi pa nagpaparehistro, utang na loob. Bigyan niyo ng hustisya ang bawat isa. At 'pag magparehistro, bumoto tayo.”

Vice Ganda was similarly impassioned in a recent episode of “Everybody, Sing,” the musical game show which he hosts, as he faced a group of factory workers who are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

In a first on the program, Vice Ganda gave away the jackpot prize of P500,000 to the community of laborers, tearfully saying they deserve some relief and momentary joy, amid the crisis.

