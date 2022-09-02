MANILA – Embattled actor Kit Thompson got another chance in showbiz as he joined the cast of the upcoming movie “Showroom” months after being embroiled in a controversy early this year when he allegedly physically abused his then-girlfriend Ana Jalandoni.

In a report by PUSH, Thompson said he is grateful for the opportunity given to him by director Carlo Obispo and producer Len Carillo, who both vouched for the actor’s professionalism at work.

“Siyempre ano, thankful ako na may mga taong you know…Tiningnan pa rin kung paano ako magtrabaho, na nakasama ako at kung paano ako. So, nakaka-touch,” he said.

Thompson appeared to have heaved a sigh of relief for getting a project, months after his hiatus in showbiz.

“Ang hirap lang kasi you know I think everything is turning… Hindi ko ma-articulate ng sarili ko. Pero 'yon nga, nando’n pa rin nga na may mga tao pa ring naniniwala sa ‘yo. And it inspires me to do better and be better for myself,” the actor continued.

He admitted that he really prayed hard for his comeback.

“I’m thankful na I’m back! Actually pinagdasal ko nga ito, eh, I think a week ago or something. Habang nag-iisip ako nagdasal lang ako and eto, dumating nga, so I thank the Lord for this,” he added.

“Showroom” also stars Quinn Carillo, Rob Guinto, and Emilio Garcia.

Thompson admitted lost several projects following the controversy involving Jalandoni.

He was replaced in the launching digital series of Herlene Budol, the Victor Villanueva-helmed “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

Thompson was also replaced in the ABS-CBN series “Flower of Evil” starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe. He was previously announced as part of the cast.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC