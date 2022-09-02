K-pop girl group Lapillus is coming to Manila

MANILA -- New K-pop girl group Lapillus, whose members include former Star Magic artist, Filipino-Argentinian Chanty or Chantal Videla, is coming to Manila.

This was confirmed by MLD Entertainment through a social media post on Thursday.

The 6-member girl group will be coming to the Philippines this weekend for promotional activities.

Aside from meeting their fans, they are also set to appear in local shows.

Lapillus — also made up of Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun — debuted last June 20 with the single "Hit Ya!".

The group is now gearing up for their album "GRATATA," which will be released on September 22.

