Nadine vs Vilma, Nora, Sharon in MMFF? 'Nokturno' star reacts

The cast of 'Nokturno' (from left) JJ Quilantang, Bea Binene, director Mikhail Red, Nadine Lustre and Wilbert Ross

MANILA -- When Nadine Lustre’s horror-suspense thriller, “Deleter,” unexpectedly became the top-grossing entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last December, its director Mikhail Red readily began talks with Viva Films for another diverse genre project.

To begin with, “Deleter” was never intended to join the MMFF, according to its director. “We just wanted to tell the story. I saw the passion and sincerity of Nadine (Lustre) to make ‘Deleter’ the best that it can be.

“Things just fell into place. Ang feeling ko ganu’n lang ang mindset namin when we make movies. We just want to have fun. The project should excite us and challenge us. Stars will align and the public will feel our passion to make a quality film."

Now that another out-of-the-box project has been announced for Lustre, the award-winning actress is immediately excited to start filming the horror-suspense “Nokturno,” which deals with the elemental characters.

Red does not deny “Nokturno” is projected to be yet another possible entry to the 2023 MMFF this December.

"Hopefully, ‘Nokturno’ will make it to this year’s film fest,” said Red. “In our films, the one that importantly matters to me is the distribution. I want it to be seen and shown even beyond the Philippines. So we’ll see.

“We don’t want to stick to a certain genre but we were very happy with the success of ‘Deleter.’ We just want to make projects that excite us and challenge us, as well as the cast. We don’t want to be very escapist. We always want to expand our craft as filmmakers.”

The coming MMFF will possibly see entries from the country's veteran stars. There’s Vilma Santos, who is paired anew with her perennial leading man Christopher de Leon in the romance-drama, “When I Met You in Tokyo.”

Superstar Nora Aunor stars in the drama, “Pieta,” with Alfred Vargas, Jaclyn Jose, and Gina Alajar, directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

Meanwhile, Sharon Cuneta teams up with young actor Alden Richards in “A Mother and a Son’s Story,” megged by director Nuel Naval.

“I think if anything, I’m really grateful there’s MMFF again,” Lustre told ABS-CBN News. “For me, the MMFF is not really a competition. It’s more of the Filipino filmmakers coming together and putting out their films for everybody to watch.

“Masaya na ako kung makapasok lang ang ‘Nokturno’ to this year’s film fest, at least, marami ulit makakapanood ng pelikula namin. I don’t see it as a competition. Happy na kami na mapanood ang pelikula namin.”

Lustre was immediately excited when ‘Nokturno’ was offered to her. “I didn’t have second thoughts when I learned about ‘Nokturno’,” the actress said. “This is the kind of project that I want to make.

"I’m a huge horror fan and I like watching horror films. Of course, Direk Mik [Red] ‘yan. I really love working with his whole team.”

When her “Deleter” started amassing awards from the MMFF and later other award-giving bodies, the trophies became both inspiring and a challenge for Lustre.

“I’m the kind of person who makes it a point to surpass my performance in my last film with the new one I’m making,” the multi-awarded actress said. “It’s just me. Inspiring in a way that ‘Deleter’ was my second project in the pandemic.

“The universe is merely proving to me that I’m going the right way. I’m really excited for ‘Nokturno.’

“I’m really just hoping that the viewing habit changes. I’m happy that tradition for a very long time continues every time there’s MMFF and a lot of people watch the good movies. I’m really hoping that even if it’s not MMFF season, Filipinos will watch local films.”

“Nokturno” also stars Eula Valdez, Wilbert Ross, Bea Binene and child actor JJ Quilantang.

