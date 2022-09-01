MANILA -- Right on spot, OPM icon Jose Mari Chan sent his Christmas message to ABSCBN News at the start of the Christmas advent “ber” months Thursday.

Beyond the hilarious social memes about him and his Christmas anthem “Christmas in Our Hearts” , Chan centered on on its true meaning.

“Christmas is at the center of our faith - celebrating the birth of the Baby Jesus," said Chan who was recently honored by the Filipino American Symphony Orchestra with an Excellence in Music Award for his illustrious career.

“Jesus was was born out of GOD’s LOVE for Mankind. Thus it’s the Season of Love.”

Chan also reminded fans about the circumstances of the birth of Jesus. "When we think of that glorious night in Bethlehem, the Baby Jesus was born, not in a palace nor in a castle - but in a lowly stable. Thus he identifies himself with the poor."

Chan told ABS-CBN News that ultimately, Christmas is about family unity.

"Christmas is portrayed in the image of St Joseph, Mama Mary and the Baby Jesus, The Holy Family. Thus, the Season of Christmas is the Season of family. Of family togetherness. Of family unity.” he said.

In a previous ABS-CBN interview, the music icon expressed his gratitude for the love and devotion of the public , no matter their religious beliefs, to "Christmas in Our Hearts" more than 30 years since it was first released.



The unforgettable Christmas lyrics beginning with "Whenever I see girls and boys selling lanterns on the street, I remember the child in the manger as he sleeps” were a collaboration between Chan and songwriter Rina Cañiza. Recorded by Chan and his daughter Liza, it went on to become one of the biggest selling OPM songs in history and a constant LSS or last song syndrome among Filipinos.

