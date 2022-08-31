With his addition to the Funk Pop line, Jose Mari Chan says: "Now I know that I am relevant to young people."

It’s September 1 and you know what that means.

It’s the unofficial start of the Christmas season in the Philippines, ushering in Jose Mari Chan’s “Christmas In Our Hearts” on the airwaves and piped-in music, as well as a – Jose Mari Chan Funko Pop?

Yes, the King of Philippine Pop Music has also been immortalized with a Funko Pop and joins a line that includes international stars such as Run DMC, Prince, TLC, Queen, Kiss, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, etc.

“Now I know that I am relevant to young people,” offered Chan in a statement while on vacation in the United States. “They may not know my earlier songs, but because of my Christmas songs, I have now been Funko-ed! It’s a real thrill and honor for me to now be part of the Funko family.”

“We are always thinking of possible Funko exclusives for the Philippines,” related Nikko Lim, founder and admin of Funko Funatic Philippines. “(We noticed that during) the last quarter of 2020, Jose Mari Chan memes became very popular in social media, so I thought, ‘Why not a JMC Funko Pop?’”

Lim pitched the idea to Chan’s daughter, Liza, a friend of his. There was some hesitation at first, but when the biggest-selling Philippine pop artist of all time was shown the Pops of international artists, he agreed.

The idea was forwarded to Brian Mariotti, chief creative officer of Funko.

“I told him how popular JMC is and how relevant he is to Philippine pop culture,” added Lim.

The Jose Mari Chan Funko Pop was supposed to be launched last 2021 but due to production delays, it was decided to be launched this September 1, the start of the “ber” months.

“I hope this project will open doors for more Filipino artists as a Funko Pop,” hoped Lim.

The Jose Mari Chan Funko Pop will be available in all Hobbiestock Collectibles stores, Shopee, and Lazada beginning this September 1 for P999.