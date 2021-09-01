Screenshot from Luis Manzano's vlog



Aside from openly admitting that he is ready to become a father, host Luis Manzano was proud to share how he learned about fatherhood from his dad Edu Manzano and stepfather Senator Ralph Recto.

In a vlog uploaded by Manzano, he asked his wife Jessy Mendiola if she thinks the host can be a good dad in the future.

Mendiola was quick to agree. “Oh yes. Si pillow pa lang grabe mo alagaan, 'yung baby pa kaya natin. Tsaka alam kong ready ka na,” the actress said.

The host went on to share about observing Manzano and Recto as fathers to him and his siblings.

“Sinasabi naman talaga nila 'di ba, you can teach someone about the world pero the best way to learn talaga is through actually observing someone, first-hand experience,” he quipped.

“At nakita ko 'yun kay Daddy, kay Tito Ralph, kung paano sila naging erpat sa akin. Kung si Tito Ralph, paano naging erpat kay Ryan (his brother). 'Yun 'yung kumbaga bumuo sa pagkatao ko sa darating na point ng buhay ko ng pagiging isang ama. I learned and observed from the best.”

He also revealed that he and his mom, Vilma Santos-Recto, are excited to welcome a new addition to their family.

“Ako siguro, alam ko na na mababaliw ako 'pag naging daddy na ako. Kung mas may mababaliw, 'yan ang mommy ko. Jusko, sigurado, spoiled na spoiled 'yung baby natin,” Manzano said.

Recently, Mendiola also admitted that she is ready to bear a child but denied rumors about her supposed pregnancy.

“No guys, hindi pa ko buntis. Don't worry, if buntis ako, sasabihin ko sa inyong lahat at hindi ko itatago 'yun. But right now, not yet,” she said.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they are already married. They exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in civil wedding rites.

