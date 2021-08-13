MANILA -- Host-actor Luis Manzano admitted that he cheated on his partner before.

Manzano made the confession while playing "Never Have I Ever" for his wife Jessy Mendiola's vlog.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Good question," Manzano said before showing his answer -- "I Have."

"High school at saka college," the 40-year-old actor told his wife.

Asked by Mendiola if he cheated on a partner as an adult, Manzano replied: "Wala. As an adult (never)."



Mendiola then asked: "Doon sa bagets ka, ano 'yon?"

"Dalawa silang dini-date ko nang sabay... Actually hindi ko maalala. Basta ang alam ko marami akong dini-date noon," Manzano replied.



In their game, Manzano also admitted that he did choose a girl before over a friend.

"I have. 'Di ko pwedeng sabihin ang pangalan (nung girl). Pero ang best friend ko is obviously si Anne (Curtis). Parang a while back parang hindi niya gusto 'yung dini-date ko na 'yon, parang sabi niya 'Manzano, as long as dini-date mo 'yon 'di tayo mag-uusap,'" Manzano said.

"Tapos ako nung time na 'yon, may dini-date din siya. Sabi ko 'di sige quits tayo, parang sabi ko you are not good for each other. Kung hindi kayo maghiwalay or stop seeing each other, hindi rin tayo mag-uusap. So may time na kami ni Anne ay hindi kami nag-uusap dahil hindi namin gusto 'yung dini-date namin respectively," Manzano added.



As for Mendiola, she admitted that she also experienced the same thing.

"I have. I also have friends before na ayaw kay Luis and puro pamba-bash ang ginawa nila sa akin. Siyempre na-hurt ako kasi nung time na 'yon Luis is a good guy, why would you not want him for me. So ang ending iniwan nila ako, binash nila ako. After few monts, nag-sorry sila sa akin but you know it's never the same," Mendiola shared.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they are already married. They exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in civil wedding rites.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC