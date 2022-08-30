MANILA – Iza Calzado turned to social media to share how elated she is to be pregnant at the same time as her sister-in-law, actress Bianca King.

Sharing a photo of King and her husband Ralph Wintle, Calzado described the photo as “Mum and Dad Wintle, Ralph and Bianca version.”

“So thrilled to be on the same journey as my sister in law, Bianca, and that Ben and Ralph get to share this experience too. Though we are miles apart, we are connected by this shared blessing,” she said.

Calzado’s husband Ben and King’s husband Ralph are brothers.

According to Calzado, there’s truly so much to celebrate for the Wintle family and all of them are nothing but grateful.

Touched by Calzado’s post, King replied and said: “Awwww we love you.”

It was only last August 21 when King revealed that she is expecting her first child.

“I lived my life exactly the way I wanted. Took my time and did everything I needed to do. When it was time for us to chase the dream of becoming parents, we were ready as ever,” she said.

“It was a long journey to get here. It was not easy - being in our mid-late 30s. I mentally gave up and was about to do IVF. But surprise! A natural miracle happened,” she added.

King thanked Wintle for setting her on the path to becoming a mom. She is optimistic that her husband would be the best dad.

King and Wintle, who are based in Australia, got married amid the pandemic in June last year.

Meanwhile, Calzado announced her pregnancy on August 12 as she marked her 40th birthday.

"They were right. Life does begin at 40. Simply put, your life begins as your mother turns forty. To know that life is growing inside me is great miracle. You are my miracle. You are my guiding light. Thank You, Lord, for the most beautiful birthday gift. Our ABUNDANCE," she added.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

