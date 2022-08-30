Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are Thailand for an endorsement shoot. Instagram: @donny, @jakegalvez

The “new-gen phenomenal love team” is on a roll.

After successive concerts in the US for the anniversary celebration of Star Magic and at the Big Dome for the finale of “He’s Into Her,” Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are now in Thailand for another milestone as a tandem.

The jet-setting screen couple are in Bangkok for their first endorsement shoot overseas, with Pangilinan sharing a snap of their time off from work on Tuesday.

Mariano’s makeup artist Jake Galvez also posted a glimpse of the actress and her leading man strolling in the city.

DonBelle’s flight to Thailand came just a few days after their “HIH: All Access” concert at the Araneta Coliseum, which celebrated the phenomenal success of their debut series “He’s Into Her.”

After their endorsement shoot in the Southeast Asian country, Pangilian and Mariano will return home to resume the filming of the Petersen Vargas-helmed “An Inconvenient Love,” their second movie as a tandem.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

